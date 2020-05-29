SAINt JHN has joined forces with Future to deliver his "Roses" remix. The track follows SAINt JHN's recent appearance on Southside and Marshmello's collaborative song "Been Thru This Before" featuring Giggs, and Future's most recent studio album High Off Life.

The original version of SAINt JHN's "Roses" dropped back in 2016 and was featured on his Collection One album. It then received an Imanbek remix which made the song explode. The "Roses" Imanbek remix ended up going Platinum and is currently trending on TikTok with over 4 million videos. "Roses" also saw huge success on the Billboard Hot 100 charts, and is now sitting at No. 16.

We get melodic Future to open the track here, with SAINt JHN following suit as he continues singing the chorus until Future jumps back in to deliver some of the bars that we've grown accustomed to from him. The two feed off of each other well, despite using slightly differing sounds on the song. The contrast works, especially since Future could have just crooned on the track as well.

Not only has "Roses" been seeing a good amount of success following its release, but so has Future's latest album High Off Life as well. The Atlanta rapper's album recently took the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 200 charts, giving Future his seventh No. 1 placement. High Off Life sold 153,000 units its first week, and is also the biggest first week he's had in sales since he released DS2 back in 2015 which sold 151,000 units.

You can listen to SAINt JHN's "Roses" remix featuring Future up top on YouTube.