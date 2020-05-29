Logic connects with Quinn XCII for the reflective song "A Letter to My Younger Self," which will also be the title track for Quinn's next studio album.

The visuals for the music video capture the essence of the song, with both Visionary Music Group signees having their words mirrored by cartoon graphics that appear at the same time as Quinn sings a message to his younger self. Logic uses his minute-long verse to send a few messages as well. "Talk about your pen game, talk about your passion/Fuck all the pop shit, get back to rappin'," Logic spits at the beginning of his verse before dropping hints about his upcoming album.

"Now my mind stay feeling more 2014, but I'm way more polished 2020 too clean/Tracklist done? Yeah, the tracklist done, but I might just wait till 2021/'Cause I wanna love every single day with my son/So the fans can wait if they know that it's great," he continues, giving his fans at least a minor update on the status of his next studio album.

Back at the beginning of April, Logic broke his social media hiatus to write in a sub-Reddit thread about himself to update fans on the progress of his next album. "You know me, I'm five projects and two movies ahead at all times lol/ I hope you're all being safe during this pandemic," he wrote in the post. "Know that my heart is with you. I love you all and am excited for no pressure. Bars on bars on bars."

He would go on to talk about how he's just been trying to spend time with his family and newborn son in the meantime, mirroring what he rapped about in his latest verse. He also rapped that he's "finally under no pressure," which is a reference to the likely title of his next album, No Pressure.

You can watch the music video for Quinn XCII and Logic's "A Letter to My Younger Self" up top.