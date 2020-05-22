Congratulations go out to Quavo for hitting a major academic milestone.

On Thursday night, the 29-year-old rapper announced he had officially received his high school diploma amid the lockdowns: "Finally Can Say I Graduated High School Class Of QUARANTINE 2020," he captioned a series of graduation photos. "We Lit. Now What College Should I Go To?"

But that's not all. Quavo then told fans he would celebrate the accomplishment by releasing a new track later tonight; though he didn't clarify if it'll be a solo joint or a taste Migos' long-awaited Culture III. Either way, fans are pumped.

Quavo attended Berkmar High School in the Atlanta suburb of Lilburn, Georgia, where he was a record-setting quarterback. He reportedly dropped out of school months before his graduation to pursue his music career full time.

You can read some of the congratulatory messages for the ATL rapper below.