Rising Atlanta rapper Ola Runt paid tribute to Gucci Mane with his track "Feel Like Guwop," and now he's gotten the iconic trap star for the remix of the track.

Over a booming beat, the two rappers deliver distinctively different approaches. More collected, Gucci opens the track with an effortless verse. By the time Ola joins in, the song's energy jumps up a notch. As direct as rap comes, Ola Runt proves why he's steadily been building buzz with the hard-hitting "Feel Like Guwop."

The Sam Brave-directed video for the track is just as vivid, featuring striking black-and-white backgrounds. Complete with balaclavas, the two even hang around an ice cream truck.

The track is taken from Ola Runt's new project, Beggin for a Body, which is executive produced by Guwop himself. "Ola Runt the truth," Gucci Mane said of his protégé. "He represent inner city Atlanta, is young and passionate about his music, and his crew remind me of my younger self. I was honored to executive produce his mixtape."

The tape also features an appearance from 40 Henxhman, but it's mostly a solo affair to show that the young rapper is capable of. With co-signs from Lil Baby, 21 Savage, and Meek Mill among others, it's clear that Ola Runt is headed for a bright future.

Watch the video for "Feel Like Guwop" above.