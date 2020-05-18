DMX is prepared to take on all challengers.

On Monday, N.O.R.E. took to Instagram where he claimed that DMX and Eminem are prepared to square off against each other in a Verzuz hit-for-hit battle.

"This moment is so Legend !!! 3 minutes before this [Swizz Beatz] CALLS X and says Eminem is down for that smoke," N.O.R.E. captioned a picture of him and DMX playing a giant game of Jenga. N.O.R.E. continued by stating that X is welcoming the battle but he still has his eyes set on one opponent.

"X SAY HE CAN GET BUT I STILL WANT [JAY-Z], N.O.R.E. wrote. "SO CLASSIC BEHIND THE SCENES SHIT SORRY IF I WASNT POST TO SAY NOTHING but I had to DMX VS SLIM SHADY??? What y’all think??? I’m riding wit the DOG!!!"

This comes after a recent episode of Drink Champs where co-hosts N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN asked their guest, Fat Joe, who they think Eminem should go against in a hypothetical Instagram Live battle.

"DMX got the biggest hits in the world, one of the greatest rappers of all time. Legendary. Iconic. Superhero. And everything I’m saying is understated. He’s bigger than that," Fat Joe said. "But there’s something about that white boy and his fans. Nah, bro. You wanna see some crack in the Internet? He’s gonna crash, n***a. That n***a is carefree, bro."

Listen to the Quarantine edition of Drink Champs featuring Fat Joe, Lenny S, Styles P, and Jadakiss below.