Noname has always taken the road less traveled when it comes to the entertainment industry. As a result, she exhibited no fear when calling out top-billed artists for their silence during the uprisings happening across the country.

On Friday, Noname blasted people's "favorite" artists for failing to use their platform.

"Poor black folks all over the country are putting their bodies on the line in protest for our collective safety and y’all favorite top selling rappers not even willing to put a tweet up," Noname tweeted. "niggas whole discographies be about black plight and they no where to be found."

Thousands of people across the country have poured into the streets to spark protests and riots in response to George Floyd's death. As these buildings and stores burned, rap music has become liberation songs for the protestors.

While everything is going on, it has been radio silent from acts like J. Cole and Kendrick Lamar—who have crafted their discographies around highlighting systematic flaws and the black experience. Despite this, several top-tier rappers have used their platform to address the situation. Snoop Dogg, T.I., Killer Mike, Chance The Rapper, and more have all spoken about the current state of America.