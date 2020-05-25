Kerwin Frost's new radio show, now two episodes deep, is a welcome-as-fuck addition to the Apple Music roster. And with the most recent edition, Frost flexed with a few exclusives that should extend the show's reach even further.

Indeed, on the latest KFR, the host brought to life a pair of new ones from Lil Yachty—tentatively titled "Deep Down" and "Thune"—as well as a fresh cut from ASAP Rocky called "Distraction." At the top of the episode, an appropriately themed BennY RevivaL track pops up.

Listen to the full episode here via Apple Music. The new Rocky song slides in around the 79-minute mark. For additional timestamps, consult this helpful guide from Reddit user JoJoReignsSupreme.

Rocky previously linked up with Frost for multiple episodes of the latter's always-worth-watching YouTube series, most recently for episode 14 of the aptly named Kerwin Frost Talks:



Monday marks exactly two years since the release of Rocky's most recent studio full-length, the inspiringly experimental Testing. And in a Breakfast Club interview back in January, Rocky reflected on the album's public reception, ultimately vowing to continue pushing himself creatively.

"Regardless if I liked it or not, it was what it was," he said at the time. "It was very experimental for me. I don't care, bro . . . I'mma always experiment and do what I want. I'mma play with sonics. I'mma push it to the next limit."