Melii has released her new single “BDE” featuring Smoove’L.

The track is the first solo offering the Harlem artist has dropped since her Motions EP in October, which included production by Murda Beatz and London on da Track and a feature from Gyptian. Prior to Motions, Melii released her debut album PhAses last March, which featured guest appearances from Tory Lanez and A Boogie wit da Hoodie. Following its arrival, Lanez shared that Melii would be joining his label, One Umbrella.

However, that announcement came with some drama. Before PhAses dropped, Melii was deciding whether to sign to One Umbrella or Meek Mill’s Dream Chasers label. Melii’s choice created tension between Lanez and Meek, with Meek commenting, “This a corny ass move on both y'all end” when Lanez congratulated Melii on Instagram.

Lanez cleared the air in November, explaining he and Meek don’t have beef and that at the end of the day, Melii was just a better fit for One Umbrella. “I think the fact that she is here and is Umbrella, it’s just a better fit, musically. She does a lot of the same things I do. She raps, sings. She does Spanish. She’s all over the place creatively, just like how I am.”

Listen to Melii’s new song “BDE” above.