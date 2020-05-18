Gunna continues to build momentum for his upcoming sophomore album by dropping the project's title track, "WUNNA."

For this track, Gunna makes a choppy flow sound fluid as he details his lavish lifestyle.

"AP blacker than Akon/Baby butter pecan," Gunna raps. "I fucked a bitch on a jet/Keep a baguette on her neck/She only call me for sex/Speed in a Vet/I still got my foot on their neck."

After giving his fans "WUNNA," Gunna took to Instagram where he teased the possibility of a music video dropping on Tuesday.

"WUNNA SINGLE OUT NOW," Gunna wrote. "VIDEO TOMORROW ??!?!"

"WUNNA" is the second single from his album that drops on May 22, following the release of "Sky Box." WUNNA follows his debut album Drip or Drown 2 and Drip Harder with Lil Baby.

The YSL artist is pairing WUNNA with a two-part documentary. The film was put together with the help of Amazon Music, with part one available below. The second part of Gunna's documentary will drop Tuesday (May 19).

Listen to Gunna's new single above and stream "WUNNA" below.