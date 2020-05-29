With a new project on the horizon, Gucci Mane has dropped the sunny video for his latest collaboration with fellow Atlanta rapper Lil Baby, "Both Sides."

Directed by Joe Yung Spike, the "Both Sides" visual sees the two rappers in the Georgia heat surrounded by crowds. As taste of what's to come from his new compilation mixtape, Gucci Mane Presents: So Icey Summer, "Both Sides" acts as a reminder as to why Gucci is one of the most reliable rappers out. While not much is known about the compilation just yet, except that it will feature many guests. So Icey Summer is due to drop July 3.

That isn't the only new release Guwop has on the way, though, as he's scheduled to drop his second book later this summer. Entitled The Gucci Mane Guide to Greatness, the book will arrive on Oct. 13 via Simon and Schuster. "This book should touch people who are going through something," he said of the book upon its announcement. "It's not going to be easy. But study these words, and put them into action. I want this book to keep you motivated."

Look out for the release of Gucci's latest project on July 3, and watch the video for "Both Sides" above.