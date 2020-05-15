Croydon-born grime MC Stormzy, 26, is officially one of the UK's richest artists.

Announced as a new member of the 'Richest Musicians Under 30' list for The Sunday Times, Big Mikey is now in joint ninth place with Rita Ora—both in £20m. The South London star joins the likes of pop singer-songwriters Harry Styles, Little Mix, Dua Lipa, Sam Smith and his good friend, Ed Sheeran.

Stormzy's appearance on the list comes as no surprise after the last year he's had, with a No. 1 album (Heavy Is The Head), a No. 1 single ("Own It"), headlining Glastonbury and a worldwide tour.

The Sunday Times also revealed its 'Richest Musicians In Britain' list, which shows Ed Sheeran in again with a total fortune of £200m, and Rihanna—who now lives in London, making her eligible—in at £468m.

You can check out both lists below.

Richest musicians under 30

1= Ed Sheeran £200m 2= Harry Styles £63m 3= Niall Horan £50m 4= Little Mix £48m 5= Louis Tomlinson £45m 6= Liam Payne £44m 7= Zayn Malik £36m 8= Sam Smith £33m 9= Rita Ora £20m 9= Stormzy £20m 11= George Ezra £16m 11= Dua Lipa £16m

Richest musicians in Britain