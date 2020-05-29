Hip-hop heavyweights Freddie Gibbs and Alchemist have teamed up to deliver their latest joint project, Alfredo. The 7-track project comes as a surprise to fans and also boasts features from Tyler, the Creator, Rick Ross, Benny the Butcher, and Conway the Machine.

The two shared a music video for the opening track "1985" on Thursday afternoon along with the announcement of the surprise project.

The cinematic visuals for "1985" depict Gibbs and Alchemist as coke dealing mobsters as Freddie raps in a desolate field. The cover art for Alfredo also mimics the mob mentality of the project, with the puppet strings hanging over the expensive pasta, mirroring the cover art for the iconic Godfather trilogy.

This will be the second time that Freddie Gibbs and Alchemist link up for a project, the first being their 2018 endeavor Fetti with Currensy. Along with the project, the two also launched their Alfredo store which includes exclusive merch, CD's, vinyl, and a comic book. Gibbs and Alchemist also went on Instagram Live when the project officially dropped to do a virtual listening party as well.

Alfredo Listening Party on IG Live tonight at 9 PM PST / 12 AM EST w/ @Alchemist pic.twitter.com/n547FgmKvD — Skinny Suge (@FreddieGibbs) May 28, 2020

Freddie Gibbs drops Alfredo fresh off of his critically acclaimed performance on his 2019 project Bandana with Madlib. Alchemist also recently just completed another joint project, joining forces with Griselda's Conway the Machine to help deliver LULU that dropped at the end of March.

You can stream Freddie Gibbs and Alchemist's Alfredo down below via Spotify or on Apple Music. Complex's Shawn Setaro spoke with Freddie and Alchemist at length about the new project, which you can read here.