Bow Wow has indicated that he'll retire from rap—again.

He revealed his thoughts during some Q&A with fans on Twitter. When a follower asked if Bow Wow is still “considering retiring after the next album,” the rapper responded, “Fuck yes!” He said his new focus will be on developing his 9-year-old daughter Shai Moss’ career.

“I have to get Shai ready she wants to follow in my footsteps so I have to shift my hustle. She next up! We are going to own tv and film. Daddy daughter duo like no other!”

Bow Wow hasn’t shared news of a forthcoming album, so his retirement won’t be as soon as expected. But it looks like we might get his joint project with Omarion. “Me and O have been recording... might drop it soon not sure,” Bow Wow tweeted.”

The two were slated to go on the road for the Millenium Tour, which was postponed due to COVID-19. He lamented its cancelation in another tweet.

Bow Wow has been on a studio album hiatus for 11 years. The last album he offered his fans was 2009’s New Jack City II via Sony/Columbia. While he hasn’t released a studio full-length in some time, he did drop the sixth chapter of his Greenlight mixtape series in 2019.

In 2016, Shad shared that he would be retiring from music. “‘Retirement only means that it is time for a new adventure’ over 10 million sold. This the last one. THANK YOU,” he tweeted following a show in Australia.