Two of the most beloved R&B groups of the '90s and early '00s, Jagged Edge and 112, are facing off for Swizz Beatz and Timbaland's Verzuz Instagram Live battle series.

The two Atlanta-based groups both delivered multiple albums that made it into the Billboard 200 top ten, while 112 bagged themselves a No. 1 on the Hot 100 thanks to their appearance on Puff Daddy's "I'll Be Missing You." Funnily enough, both of their most recent albums were released in 2017. With plenty of smooth hits between them, it's set to be another close battle.

Unfortuantely, two members of 112 announced they would not participate in the Memoridal Day Weekend battle. Vocalists Daron Jones and Quinnes Parker informed 112 fans that they couldn't appear on Verzuz due to an "ongoing legal issues" that hasn't been settled yet. Marvin "Slim" Scandrick said that while 112 will be two members down, the battle is still set to go ahead as planned. "You definitely don't want to miss this," he teased.

You can catch the battle live here at 8:00 p.m. ET.