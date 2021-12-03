070 Shake has returned.

Nearly two years after her debut album Modus Vivendi made her a force within GOOD Music, Shake’s first main single back, the Friday-released “Lose My Cool,” finds her linking with NLE Choppa and sticking to the killer harmonies that she’s known for.

The track’s video, self-directed alongside other members of C.O.R.E., a group of 070 affiliates, sees Shake and Choppa ride around on bikes and create artwork in a massive mansion. It’s set to be the first single off Shake’s upcoming Spring 2022 LP, You Can’t Kill Me Because I Don’t Exist, which will include some assistance from Dave Hamelin and production giant Mike Dean.

Shake previously shared album cut “Skin & Bones” during her Adult Swim Festival livestream set. While there’s no definitive release date on the album itself quite yet, the artist intends to take her time.

“I make art because it keeps me alive and cause it heals some people I have no intention of being a slave to the media or being relevant,” Shake wrote on Twitter back in October. “Therefore I release when I want and when im ready :) xx I love you baby.”

Check out Shake’s music video for “Lose My Cool” up above and stream the track below or over on other platforms.