An 11-year-old Texas boy was found dead in his bed Monday after his mobile home lost power as the state grapples with an unprecedented cold spell that left large portions of the state without power.

According to the Houston Chronicle, when Cristian Pavon Pineda’s mother went to wake him up on Monday morning, the young boy didn’t respond. “He was already dead,” Maria Elisa Pineda somberly said. Christian had been sleeping next to his step-brother the night his family’s mobile home lost power and heating, but his 3-year-old sibling woke up fine the next morning.

Pineda explained that the day prior Cristiain saw snow for the first time. It was his “first time (seeing snow). That’s why he was excited outside,” she explained. “Everything was well. He was happy that day. He was not at all sick.”

Conroe PD spokesman Sgt. Jeff Smith said that an autopsy was performed on Cristian Thursday, but that it will take several weeks for them to discover his exact cause of death. Smith added that Cristian was “by all other means, he was a normal, healthy child.”

The family had moved to Texas from Honduras two years ago, and have just opened a GoFundMe page to help send his remains back to the country. The tragedy occurred in the wake of Texas facing some of its coldest days in decades. President Biden just approved a major disaster declaration in the state, allowing for more federal aid to be funneled through.

Here is a list of several different organizations that you can donate to, and supplies that Texans need immediately.