Two women and a four-year-old were shot Saturday afternoon in Times Square, NBC New York reports. All three were rushed to the hospital. They’re currently in stable condition, and are expected to survive.

The shooting occurred shortly before 5 p.m. at West 44th Street and 7th Avenue. One woman was struck in the thigh, the other was hit the foot, and the youngest was shot in the leg. The suspect is still on the loose after fleeing the scene. The bystanders were 24 years old, 44 years old, and four years old.

Authorities responded to the incident by closing off a portion of Times Square.

While there are no further details at the moment, some witnesses have shared their accounts of what transpired earlier today. Sakho Khadim recalls hearing two shots before seeing a toddler with a lot of blood. “The cops grabbed the baby and put him in the ambulance,” Khadim said. “The mother was crying. She said, ‘I’m good.’”

Ciro Iova said she heard three shots, and saw a woman on the ground, crying out for help. Another said he didn’t hear any gunfire, but witnessed people running.