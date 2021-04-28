A white Virginia woman has been fired from her job after yelling at a Black neighbor and calling her “not the right color.”

The neighbor who was yelled at, identified by the Daily Mail as Laquetta Good, was standing on her porch in Colonial Heights as the now-former employee at a local food bank confronted her.

“You are not the right color, honey,” the white woman yells.

She could then be heard yelling back “Yes, you are,” after Good asks “I’m a n****r?”

“Let’s rewind back to the beginning when she called the police to search my house for drugs because her words were I couldn’t afford my house, I never leave the house so I had to sell drugs because I’m black and had a Porsche,” Good wrote in a Facebook post Friday. “Yes the POLICE SURE DID SEARCH MY HOUSE FOR DRUGS SMH. No drugs were found I work from home!! This has been going on for MONTHS.”

Good told the Daily Mail that the incident was part of an ongoing problem as a result of their children not getting along, and she added that she feels like a “prisoner in my own home.”

“She has called me many names before but to hear her being racist, that really shocked me,” Good said. “You should be able to feel comfortable in your own home. This is not acceptable. We still have a long way to go as a society for equality.”

The woman— who was wearing a nametag with “Hilary” written on it— was soon fired from the Chesterfield Food Bank. CEO Kim Hill told The Progress Index that it was a “sad and unfortunate situation.”

“We, here at the CFB, are broken-hearted to view this conduct as it goes directly against our values and beliefs. We are honored to serve everyone in need with dignity & integrity,” the foodbank wrote in a statement after the video went viral. “In response to this situation, we have terminated this employee. We remain committed to creating and providing a positive, uplifting, and encouraging environment for our staff, volunteers, and clients.”