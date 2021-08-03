A man on a Frontier Airlines flight to Miami was arrested over the weekend after allegedly groping and punching flight attendants.

In now-viral footage, the man—since identified as 22-year-old Maxwell Berry—is seen screaming and hitting at a flight attendant before ultimately being taped to his seat. During the July 31 flight, the Ohio resident—who was traveling from Philadelphia to Florida at the time—allegedly groped two women flight attendants multiple times.

A police report cited in a piece from Bridgette Matter for regional outlet WPLG states that Berry first ordered two alcoholic drinks, then “brushed his empty cup” against the backside of a woman flight attendant when ordering a third. Later, he emerged from the bathroom shirtless after spilling a drink, at which point he was instructed to put a new shirt on. At another point, according to police, Berry allegedly placed his arms around both women and “groped” them.