A California teacher was captured on Zoom yelling at her students after receiving complaints from parents about virtual classes and their hope to return to in-person learning.

According to Mediaite, the video of Alissa Piro, an English teacher at San Marcos High School, was taken several months ago, and initially shared on a private Facebook group before finding its way onto the Reopen California Schools Twitter account, which can be seen below.

“If your parent wants to come talk to me about how I’m not doing a good enough job in distance learning based on what you need as an individual, just dare them to come out because I’m so sick to my stomach of parents trying to tell educators how to do their job,” Piro can be heard saying in the clop.

“I have never once gone to a doctor’s appointment and tried to tell my medical health provider how to treat me,” she continued. “You know why? Because I know nothing about that. I didn’t get my degree in medicine.”

A parent on the Facebook page called Piro a “bully,” claiming that her rants had become so commonplace that her child has “tuned her out” in an effort to just get through the class. “These poor kids have endured so much,” she wrote. “I held onto the video for 3 months and hardly told a soul fearing retaliation…I shared it with some of my close friends a few weeks ago when I saw her behavior was continuing this term and I felt awful for not standing up for these kids sooner.”

Piro has allegedly been recorded scolding her students on more than one occasion. The parent said she chose to speak out after the school’s principal condemned her behavior as “inexcusable,” but didn’t punish her. The San Marcos Unified School District is now using a hybrid model in which students come in two days per week for the remainder of the school year.