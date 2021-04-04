Permanently banned from Twitter, Donald Trump found a new way to wish everyone a “Happy Easter” on Sunday, as the former president celebrated the holiday by attacking political opponents and repeating false claims of election fraud.

“Happy Easter to ALL, including the Radical Left CRAZIES who rigged our Presidential Election, and want to destroy our Country!” Trump said in a written statement.

The inclusive message arrives two days after Trump called for Republicans to boycott Major League Baseball after the league decided to move the 2021 All-Star Game out of Georgia in protest of the state’s new election reform bill, which includes a series of provisions that significantly limit voter access.

“Baseball is already losing tremendous numbers of fans, and now they leave Atlanta with their All-Star Game because they are afraid of the Radical Left Democrats who do not want voter I.D., which is desperately needed, to have anything to do with our elections,” Trump said in a statement released by Save America PAC.

“Boycott baseball and all of the woke companies that are interfering with Free and Fair Elections. Are you listening Coke, Delta, and all!” he added, referencing other corporations that have opposed Georgia’s new legislation.