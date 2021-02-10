Donald Trump was permanently banned from Twitter last month, and the company has now confirmed he’ll remain banned even if he runs for president again.

In an interview on CNBC’s Squawk Box on Wednesday, Twitter CFO Ned Segal said that Trump won’t be allowed on the social media platform again regardless of his future plans. “The way our policies work, when you’re removed from the platform, you’re removed from the platform, whether you’re a commentator, you’re a CFO, or you are a former or current public official," said Segal.

Trump’s personal Twitter account was banned early in January days after insurrectionists stormed the U.S. Capitol, which Trump has been accused of inciting with his unfounded claims of election fraud. Shortly after the violence at the Capitol escalated, Trump posted a video on Twitter in which he told the mob, “We love you, you’re very special.” He later seemingly tweeted his support and once again said he was “unfairly treated” during the election.

"Remember, our policies are designed to make sure that people are not inciting violence,” Segal continued, “and if anybody does that, we have to remove them from the service and our policies don’t allow people to come back."

In a recent interview with the Sunday Times, Trump’s former campaign manager Jason Miller indicated Trump has felt “truly relaxed” following the end of his presidency. Additionally, he claimed that Trump not being on social media has “actually been good” for Trump, and Melania is happy about the situation, too. “That’s something the first lady has backed up as well,” he continued. “She has said she loves it, that he’s much happier and is enjoying himself much more.”