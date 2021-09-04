A 20-year-old El Paso man had his car inspected in late August by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, before agriculture specialists found a reported 300 pounds of meat products stored away throughout the vehicle.

As officers observed the meat at the Paso Del Norte Border Crossing area on Aug. 26, the car contained 31 rolls of bologna and two rolls of turkey hidden under blankets, under seats, in a duffel bag and in other areas of the man’s 2012 Honda Odyssey, according to Click2Houston.

The El Paso man then reportedly told officers that he was attempting to resell the meat when he made it back to the U.S., but they seized and destroyed his meat products as he was issued a $1,000 civil penalty.

“With the recent detection of the African Swine Fever in the Dominican Republic, it is important that no pork products are brought into the U.S.,” CBP El Paso Director of Field Operations Hector Mancha said. “Pork products have the potential to introduce foreign animal diseases that can be detrimental to our agriculture industry.”