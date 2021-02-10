A Georgia substitute teacher is looking at nearly 20 counts of child molestation after masturbating in a classroom full of children.

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office tells Atlanta’s local Fox affiliate that its investigators learned that Amelia Resller “engaged in indecent and immoral acts while in the presence of school-aged children.”

“It appears she was masturbating while the classroom was full of kids,” Carroll County Sheriff’s Office’s Ashley Hulsey said.

Investigators claim that they have proof Resller committed the act because she videotaped herself and disseminated it. Authorities were alerted when someone from the community who saw Resller’s clip. The view reportedly became “very concerned” and contacted Mt. Zion Elementary School.

“We appreciate the dedication Carroll County Schools has for the safety of their students as we were contacted immediately following the allegations and we will continue to work closely with them during the remainder of the investigation,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

Currently, it’s unclear if any students saw Resller masturbating, but the sheriff’s office is still putting an emphasis on the case.

“It’s one of these things the kids are going through that they shouldn’t. The mental anguish that it’s causing these children and parents, that was our drive behind working this case, getting it down quickly, getting her put in jail as quickly as possible,” Hulsey explained.

Resller has been charged with 19 counts of child molestation—a count for every child in the room. It is unclear how long she has worked in the school district, but she is now in custody at the Carroll County jail.