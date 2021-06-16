On Wednesday, 28-year-old Spanish man Alberto Sánchez Gómez was sentenced to 15 years behind bars for killing and then eating his mother in 2019, BBC reports.

Gómez was first arrested in February 2019 after authorities discovered human body parts in and around his mother’s apartment in Madrid. Per a report from British tabloid the Sun back in April, Gómez allegedly cut his mother Maria Soledad Gómez into 1,000 pieces, and proceeded to eat the body parts while also feeding some of them to his pet dog.

He will serve 15 years in prison for the murder, and five months for the desecration of a corpse. In addition to his time behind bars, he has been ordered to pay €60,000 (roughly $72,000 USD) to his brother. Police investigated the mother’s property after a friend voiced concern, and when they showed up Alberto allegedly told them, “Yes my mother is in here dead.”

In court, Gómez admitted to strangling his mother following an argument. “The accused then transferred his mother’s body to the bedroom and put it on the bed with the aim of making her body disappear. To do that he cut her up using a carpenter’s saw and two kitchen knives,” the indictment from his trial reads. “Once he had cut her body up he would eat bits of it from time to time over a period of around a fortnight, putting some of the parts of her body in Tupperware containers around the apartment and in the fridge and throwing others away in plastic bags.”

Authorities indicated Gomez previously had run-ins with police due to violent behavior targeted at his mother, and he claimed he heard voices prior to murdering her.