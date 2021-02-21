On Saturday afternoon, a suspect outside of New Orleans, Louisiana fatally shot two people and injured others at the Jefferson Gun Outlet.

The suspect was also killed during the heated exchange. The Associated Press reports that the first shooter, a customer at the gun store and range, fired the initial shots inside where he hit two people who were later pronounced dead.

“We’re trying to put it all together, piece it together,” Lopinto told AP.

NBC reports that the fight broke out after a customer entered the gun outlet with a loaded gun that was unholstered. The man then got into an argument with a store clerk, who told him not to have a loaded gun until he was in the outlet’s range.

None of the victims have been identified and local officials are still parsing out details from the incident.