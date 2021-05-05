Seven people were arrested in Colorado after the mummified body of a spiritual leader was found in a home decorated with Christmas lights, CBS News reports.

The body of 45-year-old Amy Carlson was found in Moffat, Colorado last week. Carlson was the leader of the Love Has Won spiritual group and was known by her followers as “Mother God.” A follower told investigators that he had found the body in a back bedroom of his house when he returned home on Wednesday. He told police that he believes the suspected group had transported Carlson’s body to his home from California.

While searching the home, a Saguache County sergeant saw that the remains were decorated with Christmas tree lights in a “shrine” and glitter eye makeup was applied to the body. Investigators searched an SUV on the property and said the back seat was laid down in a position “consistent with someone transporting the mummified remains.” Also, a 13-year-old girl and a 2-year-old boy were in the home as well.

CBS Denver identified the suspects as Ryan Kramer, Christopher Royer, Sarah Rudolph, Karin Raymond, Jason Castillo, John Robertson, and Obdulia Franco. They were booked at the Rio Grande County Jail in Del Norte on charges of abuse of a corpse and two counts of child abuse.

The Saguache County coroner’s office has not released Carlson’s cause of death or when she died. Carlson—who also went by Lia—told people around the country that she communicated with angels and was called to lead them to a great awakening. Police have also received several affidavits claiming that Love Has Won has stolen people’s money by brainwashing them.