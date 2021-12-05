A Republican U.S. congressman has shared what appears to be a Christmas photo of himself and his family, all posing with different guns.

“Merry Christmas! ps. Santa, please bring ammo,” U.S. Representative Thomas Massie of Kentucky wrote in a tweet, beside the image.

The seven people in the photo are smiling and either standing or sitting next to a Christmas tree. According to the New York Post, they look to be holding firearms like an M60 machine gun, AR-15 semi-automatic rifle, and a Thompson submachine gun.

The heartless photo arrives shortly after 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley fatally shot four people in his Michigan high school on Nov. 30 with a gun his parents had purchased for him. The incident also left several others critically injured. Crumbley’s parents were later arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection with the shooting.

Democratic U.S. Representative John Yarmuth—who is also from Kentucky—slammed Massie for his tweet. “I promise not everyone in Kentucky is an insensitive asshole,” Yarmuth wrote.”

In another tweet, the Democrat wrote, “I’m old enough to remember Republicans screaming that it was insensitive to try to protect people from gun violence after a tragedy. Now they openly rub the murder of children in our faces like they scored a touchdown. Disgraceful.”