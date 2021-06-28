John McAfee, the creator of the antivirus company of the same name, reportedly died by suicide in a Spanish prison cell, according to newspaper El Pais, which cites sources close to the situation.

McAfee was found dead inside his cell Friday at a detention facility, where he was awaiting extradition to the U.S. since October, after being hit with tax fraud charges. His widow Janice McAfee said her husband was not suicidal and that she called him hours before his death. Janice also said she blames “the U.S. authorities for this tragedy. Because of these politically motivated charges against him, my husband is now dead.”

The preliminary coroner’s report, which the newspaper reported on, claims that the software mogul hanged himself in prison. His family is requesting a second autopsy. Sources also reportedly claimed that McAfee had a suicide note in his pocket when he was found, according to the Associated Press. His attorney Javier Villalba previously said McAfee died from an apparent suicide, but was unaware of a note.