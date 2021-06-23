John McAfee, the eccentric tech entrepreneur and founder of the antivirus software company, has died behind bars in a Spanish prison. He was 75.

McAfee was found dead on Wednesday afternoon in his cell in Brians 2 Prison in Barcelona, Spain, with officials saying that the early investigation points to a suicide.

CNBC reports the death comes just hours after a Spanish court approved McAfee’s extradition to the United States, where he is wanted on tax-related criminal charges that carry a prison sentence of up to 30 years. The Spanish newspaper El Mundo, citing the Catalan Justice Department, also reported that the prison’s medical professionals attempted to resuscitate him.

Following reports of his death, Twitter users unearthed tweets from McAfee that were posted shortly before and after he began his prison sentence in October 2020.