A South Florida anesthesiologist has been charged with a hate crime after assaulting a Hispanic man outside a supermarket, the local Miami NBC affiliate reports.

58-year-old Dr. Jennifer Susan Wright was reportedly angered by a man who asked her to follow COVID-19 regulations in Spanish while waiting in line at a Hialeah, Florida Publix supermarket. Wright ignored his request so he repeated it in English. She responded by “mumbling bad words.” She then walked up to him in the parking lot and spewed racist insults at the man.

After showering him with racism, she then started “to stab the victim’s vehicle with her keys while saying he needed to go back to his country,” the police report claims. She also allegedly punched and kicked the man. Per the Tampa Bay Times, Wright is a Donald Trump supporter and the attack took place the day of President Joe Biden’s inauguration.

“We should have gotten rid of you when we could,” she yelled at the victim. “This is not going to be Biden’s America, this is my America. … We should have burned it all.”

Wright was charged with criminal mischief, tampering with a victim, and battery with prejudice under the state’s hate crime law. She’s also an employee at Mount Sinai Medical Center in Miami but is “no longer responsible for patient care pending the completion of a full investigation.”