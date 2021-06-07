A Virginia boy who sold his Pokémon card collection to help raise money for his puppy’s medical procedure is being rewarded for his selflessness.

Last month, Bryson Kliemann went viral after selling his Pokémon cards in order to help his ill puppy, who had been diagnosed with Parvo, a highly contagious dog virus. Kliemann’s mother posted a picture of the eight-year-old selling the cards at a roadside stand as part of a GoFundMe to raise money for the $700 medical treatment.

Bryson’s heartwarming act did not go unnoticed.

The story helped Kliemann raise over $5,000 for his puppy’s surgery, and now The Pokémon Company has reached out to help the boy re-stock his card collection.

WSLS reports the Pokémon fanatic received a collection of rare cards, including several Battle Decks and a copy of Pokemon Battle Academy. With the cards came a letter of appreciation that read, “Hey Bryson, we were so inspired by your story about selling your cards for your dog’s recovery, these are some cards to help you replace the ones you had to sell.”

Bryson has since been reunited with his furry best friend who is now healthier than ever, according to WCYB.

“He has more vaccine appointments, but he’s doing great, like amazing,” Bryson’s mother, Kimberly Woodruff, told the local news outlet.

After finishing their dog’s vaccinations, Kliemann’s family plans to use the excess money it raised to help cover medical expenses for other sick dogs and puppies in Southwest Virginia.