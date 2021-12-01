A man who worked for decades as a pilot for Jeffrey Epstein testified this week that he saw a number of high-profile figures on the late convicted sex offender’s private plane, including former presidents Bill Clinton and Donald Trump.

During the ongoing sex trafficking trial of Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell, who has pleaded not guilty to the charges against her, Larry Visoski was called as a witness and asked if he had memories of “important people” having been aboard the plane in question.

Per a report from the New York Times, Visoski—who started working for Epstein in 1991—testified that he recalled both Clinton and Trump having been passengers. Other names confirmed by Visoski as having been aboard at one point or another include Prince Andrew and Kevin Spacey, with a separate CNN report adding former senators George Mitchell and John Glenn to that list. Visoski, however, said he did not recall Robert F. Kennedy Jr. ever having been a passenger.

According to Visoski, the door to the cockpit area of the plane was always kept shut. Both Clinton and Trump, notably, have spoken in the past about their interactions with Epstein. In 2019, a Clinton rep said the former POTUS had taken “a total of four trips” on Epstein’s plane.

Trump, meanwhile, said (also in 2019) that he and Epstein hadn’t spoken in 15 years due to a “falling out.” Prior to that, however, Trump had referred to Epstein as a “terrific guy.”

Epstein died by suicide in August 2019, having been arrested on federal sex trafficking charges one month earlier. The focus is now on Maxwell, whose trial resumed on Wednesday with additional testimony from a woman (identified only as “Jane”) who alleges that Maxwell and Epstein sexually abused her. According to the accuser, the abuse began when she was 14 years of age.