At least 45 people died and more than were 50 injured when a Philippine C-130 military aircraft carrying troops crashed in the southern Philippines on Sunday.

The Associated Press reports 45 people had been killed, including three civilians on the ground, while several others were injured. Five military personnel are still missing.

The plane, which had 96 people on board, was transporting troops from Cagayan de Oro, in Mindanao, to Sulu province when it reportedly missed the runway on the island of Jolo. Of the 96 people on board, there were three pilots and five crew members. The rest were army personnel. The pilots survived the crash but were seriously hurt, according to CNN.

Those that were injured were either flown to Zamboanga city or brought to a hospital in Sulu. A search for the 5 missing troops is underway. “A number of soldiers were seen jumping out of the aircraft before it hit the ground, sparing them from the explosion caused by the crash,” a statement from the military said, citing witnesses.

Although the cause of the crash has not been confirmed, Regional military commander Lt. Gen. Corleto Vinluan cited witnesses as saying that it looked like the plane overshot the runway and subsequently crashed.

“It’s very unfortunate,” Gen. Cirilito Sobejana told reporters. “The plane missed the runway and it was trying to regain power but failed and crashed.”

Air force spokesman Lt Col Maynard Mariano said the the crash will be investigated. “We are on rescue mode right now,” Mariano told AFP.