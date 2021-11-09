A Pennsylvania mom is facing criminal charges after admitting to authorities that she hid her dead infant son’s body in the walls of her home.

As reported by WPXI, 25-year-old Kylie Wilt told authorities that in February she transported the remains of her 1-year-old boy to her new home in Charleroi, where she put the corpse in a crate and stored it inside a hole in the wall. According to the Washington County DA’s office, Wilt then repaired the drywall and painted over it. When agents from the state’s Child and Youth Services Department arrived to search Wilt’s home last week, she reportedly told them her baby was being watched by someone else in North Carolina. CYS was reportedly already investigating Wilt because their baby had been born with THC in his system, indicative of cannabis use.

Wilt then abruptly changed her story, saying that the boy had died in February of sudden infant death syndrome and that she and the baby’s father, Alan Hollis, 27, couldn’t afford a proper burial. Wilt told authorities that when their son died the couple became nervous, and decided to move the baby’s remains into a new home a few blocks away along with her three other children.

“It’s sick. It’s sick. Somethings wrong with her,” an anonymous neighbor told WPXI. Another former neighbor, Robin Stasicha, told CBS Pittsburgh that she was home all the time, and often heard the baby sobbing. One day she said she noticed the crying just stopped, and that she “didn’t see them bringing him in and out” of the house. Out of concern, Stasicha ended up asking the property manager if he had seen Wilt’s son recently, to which he replied that the baby had died. “I was thinking, I’m here all the time,” Stasicha told the outlet. “I never saw an ambulance. Wouldn’t you call 911 if your baby wasn’t responding to you?”

Kylie Wilt has been charged with concealing the death of a child, welfare fraud, tampering with evidence, obstruction of justice, and abuse of a corpse. Alan Hollis is facing additional charges of obstructing administration of law or other governmental functions.