Nine children were injured following a shooting at a 12-year-old’s birthday party in LaPlace, Louisiana last week, authorities revealed on Monday.

NBC News reports that the shooting happened just 30 miles west of New Orleans in LaPlace on Saturday evening (April 17). The victims include a child as young as 12 who was shot in both legs, to a 17-year-old boy who was shot in the arm. Two of the victims, a 16-year-old shot in the stomach and a 14-year-old with a gunshot wound to the head, remain hospitalized and in stable condition. It is believed that over 60 people were at the birthday party when the shooting took place.

The violent incident was allegedly preceded by “verbal confrontations,” which broke out between two groups “with an ongoing feud.” It is believed that two guns were fired during the attack, although St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff Mike Tregre revealed on Monday that zero witnesses have come forward with information so far. "Not one person has given a formal statement," Tregre added. "I am asking witnesses to come forward with information to help us learn more about what happened."

Upon arriving at the scene, authorities discovered the nine children with injuries. Seven of the victims were treated for their wounds at a local hospital and have since been released. So far it’s unclear if the 12-year-old who was shot was the same boy having the birthday party.