Mark Zuckerberg has a lot of ideas about what the future of virtual reality and augmented reality will look like, particularly art, media, TV, and books, and its relation to Facebook.

“You know basically any media, any art, any screen for any TV in the future won’t actually need to exist physically—it can just be an app that your glasses project onto the wall,” he said at French tech conference VivaTech on Thursday, per the New York Post.

“I’ll just be able to snap my fingers, and here’s a hologram,” he added. “It’s going to be incredibly powerful.”

He said that creating digital products will allow people to concentrate on creative projects instead of having to physically produce goods. He’s looking to sell such virtual items on a Facebook app store, which would be paired with augmented reality glasses from his company as well. While he doesn’t think phones and computers will become obsolete, he does think AR and VR will become just as important.

He also floated the idea of exercise classes that can be taken with virtual reality headsets, rivaling fitness companies like Peloton. “Think about it like Peloton, where you have a subscription, but instead the device is VR and you put on your headset, and you’re in this amazing environment and you’re doing a boxing class with an instructor, or a dance class,” he said. “It’s quickly expanding beyond games into a bunch of other use cases, and we think that this is eventually going to be a big part of the next major computing platform after phones and after PCs.”