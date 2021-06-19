After a 24-year-old man was shot in broad daylight on a Bronx sidewalk in front of two children, the New York City police are looking for two people involved.

One of the suspects shot the 24-year-old before leaving the scene on the other person’s scooter. The victim is currently in stable condition after being taken to the hospital, the New York Police Department shared. CNN reports that NYPD Detective Arlene Muniz said the two children, a 10-year-old girl and a 5-year-old boy, were not shot.

In a video making the rounds on the internet, the man seemingly runs away from the gunman—who is covering their face— while on a sidewalk in daylight. The gunman shoots fires at the man, reportedly in the back and at both of his legs, and then takes off on the scooter.

The shooting took place at 6:45 p.m. Thursday on Sheridan Avenue, PIX 11 reports, when the girl rushed to cover the younger boy during the incident. Police now hope that the video will lead to someone identifying the one suspect, who wore all black and sunglasses, and is reportedly a man. The other suspect who operated the scooter was a man wearing a white baseball cap with a red shirt and dark pants, police say.