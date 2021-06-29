The previous Guinness record for most stacked M&M’s has been broken by a British civil engineer.

Will Cutbill, who lives in Solihull, England was bored one day during the UK’s third COVID-19 lockdown when he attempted to stack some of the candy-coated chocolates, according to USA Today. He tried to pile the M&Ms for hours before he was finally able to stack five.

“When I tell ‘em it’s a whopping 5, they’re shocked,” Cutbill told CNN. “They want to give it a go, try and beat me.” He added, “At first it wasn’t very many until one day I thought, ‘Right let’s crack this.’ So I sat down very determined to complete it.”

He apparently failed at the task hundreds of times before he was successful. “They’re not as flat as you think, quite spherical so it’s a bit like balancing footballs or soccer balls,” he remembered. “I was pretty ecstatic when I got the fifth. I can’t lie. I was running around the room, arms in the air.”

He also said that he’s always been a fan of Guinness World Records and dreamt of breaking a title. “I’ve always wanted one. I’ve bought the books every year and have always dreamed of one day reading my name in it.”

The record was previously held by Silvio Sabba, of Italy, and Brendan Kelbi, of Australia, both of whom stacked four M&M’s.