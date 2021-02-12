A Louisiana man ended up visiting the ER after trying to disprove claims about the adhesive nature of Gorilla Glue by applying it to his lip, WKBN reports.

Gorilla Glue recently became a popular topic of discussion after Tessica Brown shared on TikTok that she used the Gorilla Glue spray adhesive when her usual hair spray ran out, and her hair became stuck in place. Hospital staff tried applying nail polish remover and saline water, but the discomfort became too unbearable. Brown was eventually able to get the adhesive removed after a procedure was done by Beverly Hills-based plastic surgeon Dr. Michael Obeng.

In an effort to show that Gorilla Glue was “not as serious as she was trying to make it,” Len Martin, 37, recorded himself on Facebook, applying the adhesive to a red solo cup and attaching it to his lip, believing that all he needed to do was lick it off.

Martin later showed up to the hospital with a cup stuck on his upper lip, and needed to undergo what he described as “painful peeling” at the hands of doctors. Martin was informed that if his wound doesn’t heal properly, he will need to have a surgical procedure where the tip of his lip will be removed.

“Everyone is on social media, every day there is a new challenge, but I did not think it would go this far,” Martin said. “This is definitely not one to try. Let’s just stop this now. … It’s very harmful.”

While Martin has participated in other challenges in the past, he dismissed the accusation that he pulled this stunt for attention, saying, “I would never want to stick no Gorilla Glue to my lip and have it stuck there and go through all the situations that I had to go through.”