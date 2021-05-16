During an interview on ABC’s This Week on Sunday, Republican Representative Liz Cheney suggested that another attempted insurrection against the government could happen.

“I think there’s no question,” Cheney said, when asked if an attack similar to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot could occur again. “We’ve now seen the consequences. We’ve seen how far President Trump was willing to go. We’ve seen not only his, his provocation of the attack, but his refusal to send help when it was needed, his refusal to immediately say, ‘stop.’ And that in and of itself, in my view, was a very clear violation of his oath and of his duty.”

Cheney’s interview with ABC arrives just days after she was removed from her post in the House Republican leadership after publicly rejecting for months former President Donald Trump’s lie that he won the 2020 presidential election.

When asked what it means that Elise Stefanik, who had the backing of Trump, was picked to replace her, Cheney said that the decision is “dangerous.”

“I think it’s dangerous,” said Cheney. “I think that we have to recognize how quickly things can unravel. We have to recognize what it means for the nation to have a former president who has not conceded and who continues to suggest that our electoral system cannot function, cannot do the will of the people. And I think it’s very important for Republicans who won’t be part of that to stand up and speak out.”

Watch Cheney’s full conversation with ABC News below.