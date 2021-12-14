Rep. Liz Cheney revealed on Monday night that multiple Fox News hosts had sent texts to former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows during the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol.

During a meeting of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection, Rep. Cheney read aloud texts sent to Meadows on the day of the riot from Fox News’ Laura Ingraham, Sean Hannity, and Brian Kilmeade, as well as from Donald Trump Jr.

“These text messages leave no doubt the White House knew exactly what was happening here at the Capitol,” Cheney told members of the committee. “Members of Congress, the press and others wrote to Mark Meadows as the attack was underway. One text Mr. Meadows received said ‘we are under siege here at the Capitol.’ Another, ‘they have breached the Capitol. In a third, ‘Mark, protestors are literally storming the Capitol. Breaking windows and doors and rushing in. Is Trump going to say something?’”

The texts were reportedly already turned over to the committee and weren’t covered by any “claim of privilege,” a claim that Meadows has stood firm in after reversing his decision to cooperate in the Jan. 6 investigation.

“As the violence continued, one of the President’s sons texts Mr. Meadows,” Cheney continued. “‘He’s got to condemn this ASAP. The capitol police tweet is not enough,’ Donald Trump Jr. texted. Meadows responded, ‘I am pushing it hard. I agree.” Cheney then said that Donald Trump Jr. continued to text Meadows pleading for his father to condemn the actions of the rioters. “But hours passed without action by the President,” Cheney concluded.

The committee voted unanimously to move forward with criminal contempt proceedings against the former White House Chief of Staff after he stopped cooperating with the panel’s investigation last week. The contempt resolution will now go to the full House floor on Tuesday for another vote.

Watch Liz Cheney’s full statement above.