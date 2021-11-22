Jennifer Lawrence is set to appear in end-of-the-world comedy Don’t Look Up, and in an interview with Vanity Fair, she looked back at some career highs, and lows.

During the discussion, J. Law spoke on a 2014 iCloud hack, which leaked several nude, and intimate, photographs of Lawrence. As she explains seven years later, she’s still dealing with trauma from the experience.

“Anybody can go look at my naked body without my consent, any time of the day,” she told the publication. “Somebody in France just published them. My trauma will exist forever.”

Also in the piece, Lawrence opened up about the failures of her previous four films—Passengers, Mother!, Red Sparrow, and the 12th X-Men film, Dark Phoenix— and her resulting move to step back from the spotlight for a while, noting that she felt “everybody had gotten sick” of her.

“I’d gotten sick of me,” Lawrence said. “It had just gotten to a point where I couldn’t do anything right. If I walked a red carpet, it was, ‘Why didn’t she run?’… I think that I was people-pleasing for the majority of my life. Working made me feel like nobody could be mad at me: ‘Okay, I said yes, we’re doing it. Nobody’s mad.’ And then I felt like I reached a point where people were not pleased just by my existence. So that kind of shook me out of thinking that work or your career can bring any kind of peace to your soul.”

Lawrence also spoke on protecting the identity of her soon-to-be-born baby with Cookie Maroney, sharing that doesn’t “want anyone to feel welcome into their existence,” and that Ishe feels as if that “starts with not including them in this part of my work.”

Lawrence’s next appearance arrives in theaters on Dec. 10 and on Netflix Dec. 24, and will also star Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Ariana Grande, Kid Cudi, Timothée Chalamet, and more, with writing and directing manned by Adam McKay. You can check out the trailer here.