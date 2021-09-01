Paramount Pictures announced on Wednesday that a handful of its upcoming movies, including Jackass Forever, have been delayed until next year.

As Deadline reports, Jackass Forever will now hit theaters on Feb. 4, 2022, instead of its most recently scheduled Oct. 22, 2021 release date. Two of the studio’s major Tom Cruise tentpole features, Top Gun: Maverick and Mission: Impossible 7, will arrive later as well. Top Gun will debut May 27, on Memorial Day weekend 2022, and Mission: Impossible 7 is set to premiere on Sept. 30, 2022.

The moves reportedly come after Paramount consulted with its global team regarding the state of the COVID-19 pandemic around the world, and it was deduced that it’d be wiser to release these three major films when theater attendance is expected to increase next year. Paramount no longer has any releases scheduled for the rest of 2021. The next theatrical drop is currently the latest film in the Scream franchise, set for Jan. 14, 2022.

It’s been rumored, according to sources close to Sony Pictures, that Venom: Let There Be Carnage could swoop in to take the now open Thanksgiving weekend spot. However, Sony just recently asserted that the sequel is arriving on Oct. 15, 2021, after suffering a year-long delay. That will be arriving just a week after the new James Bond film No Time to Die, and a week before the highly anticipated new adaptation of Dune.