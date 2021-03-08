The non-fungible token (NFT) landscape now includes the first-ever tweet (and first tweet in history) from Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey.

The tweet, which first went live in March of 2006, is being sold as an NFT and boasts a current-highest bid of $2.5 million. Yes, you read that correctly. The NFT is going for millions of dollars. Dorsey himself tweeted out a link to the Valuables by Cent listing over the weekend.

A counter-offer to @sinaEstavi’s current-highest bid of $2.5 million must include a minimum increase of a dollar or 10 percent, whichever is greater in value.

See below for what placing a bid would look like:

Image via Valuables

And here’s the tweet in question:

As for how this works, per Valuables, the creator of a tweet can decided whether they would like to mint the tweet on the blockchain, which creates a one-of-one autographed version. Prior to accepting an offer to mint the tweet, anyone else can make a counter-offer.

More specifically, the final purchase awards the recipient with a digital certificate of the tweet, which is itself unique due to being both signed and verified by the tweet creator. In this case, that would be Dorsey. The autographed digital certificate is issued only once via Valuables and is signed using cryptography. Metadata of the original tweet (date, timestamp, etc.) is also included. At this time, owning such digital content is considered a possible financial investment not unlike, say, autographed baseball cards.

This new horizon of NFTs has become one hell of a discussion point in recent weeks. For an easily digestible explainer on what NFTs could mean for the future of art and beyond, peep this video from earlier this month of Bobby Hundreds and ThankYouX breaking it all down.