Nyan Cat, a ten year old meme, sold for $600,000 using something called NFT. NFT (Non Fungible Token) gives sellers, creators and buyers outright digital ownership of anything and everything from one of a kind digital sneakers to art and even memes. Early adopter Bobby Hundreds and NFT artist ThankYouX spoke with Complex about the latest wave in crypto, cryptomedia, and the seemingly endless possibilities presented by NFTs.

