Jovenel Moïse, the 42nd president of Haiti, was killed at his home on Wednesday.

In a statement, Claude Joseph—currently the acting president, previously prime minister—called the attack a “hateful, inhumane, and barbaric” act. Per an Associated Press’ report, Joseph also said the country’s “security situation” is under the control of the National Police and Armed Forces.

“Democracy and the republic will win,” he added.

Moïse, 53, was assassinated during an attack on his private residence that also let First Lady Martine Moïse hospitalized. He had served as president since early 2017, after official results of the November 2016 election showed him as the winner. However, those who opposed Moïse had argued that his five-year term should have concluded on Feb. 7 of this year, which marked five years since his predecessor Michel Martelly had stepped down from office.

Moïse’s time as president, as detailed in a separate BBC News report, had seen the Haitian Tèt Kale Party member being met with accusations of corruption. Anti-government protests had also been spurred, including pushes for Moïse to resign. Meanwhile, Moïse had argued that his term still included another year due to the fact that he wasn’t officially in office until February of 2017.

At the time of this writing, further details on the assassination—including who was responsible—remained unclear. Earlier this year, Moïse claimed that an attempt to kill him and overthrow the government had been halted. At the time, at least 23 people were arrested amid protests on the streets of the capital Port-au-Prince and elsewhere.

In recent weeks, thousands of people have been rerouted to have been forced to flee their homes in the region due to violence. Among those killed in a series of attacks in late June was activist Antoinette Duclair and radio personality Diego Charles, the Haiti government said.

Amid demonstrations against the U.S.-backed Moïse in March, a number of celebrities showed their support for the #FreeHaiti movement.