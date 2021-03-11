A groping allegation made against New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has been reported to police in Albany, Beth Garvey—acting counsel to the governor—said on Thursday.

In a statement obtained by the Associated Press, Garvey—whose appointment was announced earlier this week—said the unnamed aide who alleged that Cuomo groped her at the Executive Mansion in late 2020 was initially informed that she should reach out to local police as part of the state’s policy on such issues. The woman, per Garvey, decided to not make a report.

“In this case the person is represented by counsel and when counsel confirmed the client did not want to make a report, the state notified the police department and gave them the attorney’s information,” Garvey said Thursday. According to Garvey, this move was required by New York law.

59 Democratic state lawmakers have now joined in calling for Cuomo to resign. Cuomo previously stated he has no intentions of doing so.

The aide in question, as detailed in a new Times Union report earlier this week, has alleged she was summoned to the Executive Mansion last year to help Cuomo with a phone issue. At the time of the alleged incident, according to the staff member, Cuomo is accused of closing the door and reaching under her blouse, at which point he’s alleged to have started “to fondle her.” That report also included additional details from a person who has been briefed on the case, including allegations of the governor having previously been flirtatious with the aide and touching her on prior occasions.

Complex has reached out to reps for the governor’s office and the Albany Police Department for additional comment.

Cuomo issued a statement to the regional outlet in which he said he’s “never done anything like this” and pointed to an ongoing investigation into multiple allegations that’s being handled by Attorney General Letitia James. Earlier this month, Cuomo closed out a COVID-19 news conference by addressing prior allegations and urging the public to “wait for the facts” of the investigation.

“The lawyers say I shouldn’t say anything. … I understand, I’m a lawyer too,” Cuomo said at the time. “But I want New Yorkers to hear from me directly on this. First, I fully support a woman’s right to come forward and I think it should be encouraged in every way. I now understand that I acted in a way that made people feel uncomfortable. It was unintentional and I truly and deeply apologize for it.”

Later during the press conference, Cuomo said he’s “never touched anyone inappropriately.”