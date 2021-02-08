After spending 22 hours in the emergency room over the weekend, Tessica Brown a.k.a. “Gorilla Glue girl” is still looking for relief from her hairy predicament.

According to TMZ, the ER staff had no idea how to treat Brown’s scalp after she used the adhesive as a replacement for her usual hairspray. They reportedly attempted to use rubbing alcohol to dissolve the glue over the weekend, but it only made the substance gooey before it rehardened. She has yet to find a remedy.

To help cover her medical bills, Brown created a GoFundMe on Sunday that quickly blew past its $1,500 goal. As of this post she has raised more than $9,000.

Brown went viral last week after sharing videos about her predicament on TikTok, which caught the attention of Chance the Rapper and many others who expressed both amusement and concern over her situation.

TMZ says Brown has since obtained a lawyer and is looking into her legal options as far as moving forward with a lawsuit.

Gorilla Glue released a statement expressing sympathy for Brown, but noting that its products specifically warn against getting the product on “eyes, on skin, or on clothing.”