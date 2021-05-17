Four people have been hospitalized following a shooting outside of T.I.’s Trap Music Museum in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, May 16.

Fox 5 Atlanta reports that police officers arrived at the scene at approximately 3:40 a.m. local time, discovering three conscious men with gunshot wounds. They were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, while a woman who was shot at the scene was privately driven to a hospital prior to the arrival of the authorities. An investigation into the shooting is ongoing, and a motive was not immediately determined.

“Preliminary investigation indicates the victims were leaving the location and returning to their vehicles when a suspect(s) occupying what appears to be a Black Dodge Charger with Red Stripes, began shooting striking the victims as a result,” a representative for the Atlanta Police Department told XXL Magazine. “Investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.”

An Uber driver, who was there the moment the shots went off, has since shared a video from his dashcam. “I heard some pops in the distance in the front and then I see everyone is running towards me. A couple of young girls dove behind a car and beside a car," he said. "I wasn’t concerned too much getting shot I was more concerned about the people in front of me that were running away from it that they might get shot."